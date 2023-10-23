Nigeria: Why Atiku's CSU Evidence Is Inadmissible - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Monday said the Chicago State University, CSU, evidence presented by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar is inadmissible.

Tinubu made the submission at the Supreme Court proceedings on the appeal filed by Atiku to nullify his (Tinubu) victory at the 2023 presidential poll.

Tinubu, through his team of lawyers led by Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, argued that the foreign depositions that Atiku relied on to apply for the certificate to be admitted in evidence, was done in a private law chamber in the United States of America, USA.

He further argued that the requisite condition precedent was not met by the Applicants to enable the apex court to be able to admit the documents in evidence.

"In the USA, we have their rules, this depositions are not even admissible in their own courts! We have highlighted those rules in our counter affidavit.

"My lords, this is aside from the fact that the depositions were not done in the court, but in private chambers," Olanipekun added.

More so, he argued that the 180 days period allowed for the hearing of the petition that Atiku and his party filed to nullify the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, had since elapsed.

He said it would therefore be wrong for the apex court to admit a fresh evidence at the stage of appeal, adding that Atiku ought to have joined the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as an interested party in the US proceedings.

"The Court of Appeal is a tribunal. The First Schedule to the Electoral Act 2022 as well as section 285 (13) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, is very clear.

"They merely went on a fishing expedition in the US. The evidence they are seeking to tender is not at large. It cannot be compartmentalize in any where.

"Even Alice in Wonderland knew where she was going. At least she was told where she was going.

"My Lords, this is an application that we believe is in Wonderland. It has no merit.

"The courts are bound by the law. The law is to be interpreted as it is and not as it ought to be," Tinubu's lawyer argued.

While INEC, through its lawyer, Mr. Abubakar Mahmoud, SAN, urged the court to reject Atiku's plea to be allowed to tender the CSU certificate, insisting that the time allowed for hearing of the petition had expired.