Nigeria: Supreme Court Reserves Judgement On Peter Obi's Appeal Against Tinubu

Premium Times
Peter Obi, The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar
23 October 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court headed by John Okoro made the announcement after taking arguments from lawyers to the parties on Monday.

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment on Peter Obi's appeal seeking to invalidate President Bola Tinubu's election.

"This appeal is reserved for judgment until a date to be communicated to parties," Mr Okoro said.

During the hearing, Mr Obi's lead lawyer, Livy Uzoukwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), urged the court to allow his client's appeal.

He prayed the court to set aside the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja which affirmed Mr Tinubu's election on 6 September.

However, Mr Tinubu's lawyer, Wole Olanipekun, a SAN, argued that Mr Obi's suit lacked merit.

Mr Olanipekun urged the court to dismiss the appeal.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) through its lawyer, Akin Olujinmi, asked the court to uphold the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court affirming Mr Tinubu's election.

Details later...

