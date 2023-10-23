Liberia: Oct. 10 Elections See Eleven Incumbent Senators Voted Out - Will the New Senators Reshape the Narrative?

Monrovia — Results so far from the National Elections Commission are projecting that out of the 14 senators who contested for re-election, only four are poised to return after receiving another 9-year mandate from their constituents.

Senators Gble-Gbo Brown of Maryland County, Prince Johnson of Nimba County, Albert Chie of Grand Kru County, and Saah Joseph of Montserrado County are the four expected to return. Comparatively, the number of returning senators is higher than in 2014.

In 2014, only two lawmakers returned out of the 15 who contested for re-election. In this article, FrontPageAfrica will delve into who the newcomers are and what difference they can bring to the Senate, drawing comparisons to the 2014 breed of lawmakers.

In 2014, when figures like Senator Varney Sherman, Steve Zargo, Conmany Wesseh, Prince Johnson, Daniel Naathan (deceased), George Weah (now President), and Albert Chie entered the Senate, public expectations were high. Many citizens believed the Senate would become more effective, hoping that the newcomers' backgrounds would make a significant difference.

To the surprise of many, it was business as usual, as the executive branch of the government, headed by the President, continued to exert a significant influence on the legislature.

Another election has come and gone, with 11 new faces expected at the House of the Senate. The question now is, will they be different? What impact can they make to change the image of the Senate and, by extension, the legislature, which could have a very positive impact on the lives of ordinary citizens? Will it be business as usual, where personal interests take precedence over national interests?

In this article, we highlight some of the familiar faces and the most talked-about Senatorial candidates in the just-ended Presidential and general elections.

Gbehzohngar M. Findley (G. Bassa County)

Findley is a former Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate who was defeated in 2014 by Johnathan Kaipay. He also served as the former Foreign Minister under the George Weah government.

In 2020, he resigned from his ministerial position and contested for the Senate seat, only to be defeated once again by the incumbent Senator Nyounblee Karnga-Lawrence. However, in 2023, he contested, this time against the disapproval of incumbent President Weah, and defeated the man who had defeated him in 2014.

Findley is returning to the Senate with a wealth of experience in legislative politicking and governance. He is stepping back into familiar territory, but the question remains: will he bring about change and approach things differently, or will he continue with business as usual?

He is the presumptive winner of the elections in Gbapolu County, pending NEC certification.

Amara Konneh (Gbarpolu County)

Unlike Findley, Konneh is entering unfamiliar territory (the Legislature) after serving as a long-time Minister of Finance under the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. He's the presumptive winner of the elections in Gbapolu County, awaiting NEC certification.

He was contesting against Senator Danile F. Naathan, who died before the elections. As unfortunate as that was for the county and his family, it played out in favor of Konneh, who had already positioned himself as a formidable contender against the then-incumbent.

In 2016, while serving as Finance Minister, the Liberian Senate attempted to jail the country's Finance Minister. This move was prevented by the Supreme Court after he was accused of acting beyond his constitutional powers. The Senate voted to jail Amara Konneh days after he was named African Finance Minister of the Year 2014 by the Banker Magazine (UK), citing his alleged overstepping of his powers to cut the budget by $1.2 million.

Alex Tyler (Bomi County)

Mr. Alex Tyler is a former Speaker who served for more than 10 years in that position. He was elected as a Representative by the people of District #1, Bomi County, in 2005 on the ticket of the Unity Party.

For him, returning to the legislature is a familiar path, albeit in a different chamber. His many years of presiding over the House of Representatives came to an end when his relationship with former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was no longer favorable.

It is reported that at the time, Madam Sirleaf preferred him over Edwin Snowe, who had a very short tenure as a Speaker. His differences with former President Sirleaf led to his removal in 2017. The battle to remove Tyler became a tense conflict between him and some of his colleagues who were once his allies. The effort to unseat him was led by now-Senator Emmanuel Nuquay of Margibi County, who had worked with Tyler as the chairman of ways, means, and finance.

Nuquay went rogue with his longtime ally after he (Nuquay) was replaced as the chairman of the committee by Moses Kollie. The fight to unseat the Speaker lasted for months. At some point, it became clear that President Sirleaf's influence was visibly seen in the struggle.

After a prolonged battle, Alex Tyler finally recused himself from presiding over the House of Representatives.

The fight to remove Tyler ensued after some members of the House of Representatives asked Tyler to recuse himself from presiding over the body until he was cleared of charges related to a Global Witness report that accused him and several others of bribery.

The report accused Tyler and others, including Senator Varney Sherman, of receiving money to change a portion of the Public Procurement and Concession Commission law to allow British-based Sable Mining to gain mining rights over the Wologisi Mountain in Lofa.

However, he and Sherman were cleared of all charges by the Supreme Court of Liberia.

Nathaniel McGill (Margibi County)

Nathaniel McGill is new to legislative politics. He formerly served as the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs under the presidency of the incumbent President George Weah. McGill won the election held on October 10th, becoming Margibi County's new senator.

Before his role as Minister of State, the highest position he held in the public sector was as a deputy minister at the Ministry of Internal Affairs during the presidency of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. He also served in various capacities within the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), including as Secretary General and Chairman.

During his tenure as Minister of State, many considered him the "De facto President," and he is widely regarded as one of the most powerful ministers of state Liberia has ever had.

In 2022, the United States designated several Liberian government officials, including Nathaniel McGill, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Staff to President George Weah; Sayma Syrenius Cephus, the Solicitor General and Chief Prosecutor of Liberia; and Bill Twehway, the Managing Director of the National Port Authority (NPA), for their involvement in ongoing public corruption in Liberia.

McGill was accused of using his position to undermine the integrity and independence of Liberia's democratic institutions and to subvert government priorities for personal gain. Cephus was accused of developing close relationships with suspects of criminal investigations and receiving bribes from individuals in exchange for arranging for their cases to be dropped.

All three of these individuals have contributed to the worsening corruption in Liberia. These designations reflect our commitment to implementing the United States Strategy on Countering Corruption and partnering with the Liberian government and people to help the country chart a better course forward.

Weeks after the sanctions were imposed on him and two others, he resigned from his position as Minister of State for Presidential Affairs.

Bill Twehway (Rivercess County)

Bill Twehway is a former Minister and lawmaker of Montserrado County District #3. In 2017, he re-contested and was defeated. In 2018, he joined the ranks of the CDC under President Weah and became the head of the Liberia Institute of Public Administration (LIPA). He was later appointed as the head of the gateway to the country's economy.

Twehway, like McGill, was sanctioned by the US government on allegations of corruption. He too later resigned from his position as Managing Director of the Free Port of Monrovia after being elected as a senator, defeating the incumbent Francis Paye.

Twehway was also accused of using his position at the NPA to corruptly advance his own personal wealth and political agenda. All three individuals are being designated pursuant to Executive Order 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, targeting perpetrators of serious human rights abuses and corruption around the world.

Dabah M. Varpilah (Grand Capemont County)

She is the only elected female senator. She won on the ticket of the Unity party. Her victory over incumbent Senator Varney Sherman on the back of many defeats. Not much is known about her public service.

It is reported that she has broken the barrier as the only female senator to be elected to the legislature in Grand Cape Mont County. She has severed the opposition Unity Party in senior positions.

Momo Cyrus (Lofa County)

Momo Cyrus is another Newby to public service. He has never worked in the public sector. He is a security expert and runs a private security firm (SEGAL). His first attempt was in 2020 senatorial elections but got defeated by a former defense Minister Browne Samukah who was never allowed to take his seat due to allegations of taking money that belong to the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Liberia.

Mr. Cyrus is going to the senate with now experience of legislative works and might need some time to adjust to his new environment.

Cryton Duncan

Cryton Duncan has just needed his first term as a Representative in the House of Representatives Representing Sinoe County. He defeated incumbent senator Milton Teahjay. The legislature is a familiar Terrain for him.

Before becoming a Representative, he was as a chief of office staff to former Central Bank Governor Mills Jones who also contested in 2017 for the Presidency. He won and joined the CDC.