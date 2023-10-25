Liberia: Ballout Rallies Opposition Leaders

Minutes after the National Elections Commission (NEC) announced a runoff presidential election for November 14, former Maryland County senator John A. Ballout is calling for a united opposition support in the runoff.

Former Sen. Ballout specifically calls on opposition leaders including CPP standard bearer Alexander B Cummings, LPP leader Cllr Tiawan S. Gongloe, and ALL leader Rev. Sarah Beysolow Nyanti, among others not to disappoint Liberia by pledging support for the reelection bid of President Weah.

The NEC Tuesday, October 24, 2023, announced the final results of the 10 October 2023 Presidential and General Elections in which none of the 20 candidates who vied for the presidency, including President George Manneh Weah obtained 50 percent of the total votes cast plus one, to emerge as winner.

However, the Commission announced President Weah and opposition Unity Party Standard Bearer Joseph Nyumah Boakai as candidates with the highest percentages from the polls, which constitutionally qualifies them for the runoff.

"The fact that today drugs all over the place, the fact that they're selling our passports, among the many others, we trust in your wisdom that you will never disappoint Liberia at this crucial stage", Ballout says to the opposition.

He made the call Tuesday, October 24, on Joy FM in central Monrovia.

"Be careful with the decision you make, as opposition leaders; we are watching you carefully, the fact that they are reaching out to you and everyone means, they have absolutely nothing to show.

But Ballout says he trusts the wisdom of Cummings, Cllr. Gongloe, Madam Nyanti, and Monibah, among others, who according to him, would never stand low to support the Weah administration in its quest for second term.

He accuses the governing CDC of recruiting thieves, who are in communities, buying voters' cards just to destroy the future of Liberia.

He claims that almost all NEC staff are partisans of the ruling Coalition, adding that the CDC is on record of doing this allegedly by infiltrating the system.

He continues that these will be brought to book in the soonest time after UP wins the runoff, adding "We can't subject this country for another six years to a catastrophic leadership."

The former senator also frowns on the government's decision to have harmonized civil servants' salary, saying you come from the southeast; you fail to improve civil servants' salary, we in the Unity Party brought a lot to this country.

He reminds that the Iberian people voted the CDC to make things better, instead of worsening their living conditions.

"Besides muyan muyan, what has he done, to dash money all over the country, which is causing this country into debts, and it will take strong and courageous men to rescue this country."

