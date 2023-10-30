Liberia: Gongloe's Sister Endorses Weah

Front Page Africa
27 October 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Mark B. Dumbar

Former Nimba County Senatorial Candidate, Edith Gongloe-Weh has endorsed the reelection bid of President George M. Weah ahead of the presidential run-off election on November 14, 2023.

Madam Gongloe-weh said her decision to support President Weah's reelection is based on his strong commitment to developing Liberia.

She added that her commitment comes with the belief that President Weah is important in carrying on development to the improvement of the living standard of people across the country.

Madam Gongloe-Weh pointed out that the lots of development carried out by President Weah's leadership during the six years show that he deservesreelection.

According to her, President Weah is best suited to lead the Liberian people for another six years.

She further that Weah deserves reelection from the Liberian people adding, "We need a leader that will carry on development across the country."

According to her, the Liberian leader is the best choice for Liberia among other leaders who are requesting leadership. Madam Gongloe-Weh pointed out that President Weah is the right choice for Liberia.

