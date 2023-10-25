Liberia: Opposition Parties Demand Forensic Examination of 2023 Presidential Ballots

Three Liberian opposition political parties in the just ended October 10, elections have called for a forensic examination of the Presidential ballots which put the Ruling Coalition for Democratic Change of President George Weah and Unity Party of ex-Vice President Joseph Boakai in the run-off.

The Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) of Mr. Alexander Cummings, the African Liberation League of Sara Beysolow Nyanti and Dr. Clarence Moniba of the Liberia National Union have written the National Elections Commission (NEC) expressing serious misbelief over the outcome of the 2023 elections results.

In their letter to the NEC and signed by the three Political Leaders, it said many Liberians, including partisans, supporters and well-wishers are concerned about the results of the Presidential poll for which they want the NEC not to destroy the used and unused ballots after the announcement of the final results for forensic examination.

While thanking the NEC for conducting the 2023 elections, the three parties noted, however, that if there is disbelief or doubt over the outcome of the elections, especially the Presidential results, it is necessary for such disbelief and doubt to be cleared by the conduct of a forensic examination of the October poll ballots.

The Parties said they believe that the forensic examination of the ballots, which will be at no cost to the NEC, will give the needed assurance to the Liberian people about the fairness and transparency of the October 10 poll.