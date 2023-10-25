Liberia: Over 10,000 Observers Remain in Liberia

--As NEC extols Liberians for huge voting turnout

The National Elections Commission (NEC) says over 10,000 accredited International Election Observers remain in high gear for the runoff of the presidential election slated for 14 November 2023.

NEC Chairperson Madam Davidetta Brown-Lansanah said Tuesday, 24 October 2023 that the NEC accredited 10,000 international and local observes for the 10 October polls.

"The Commissioners applaud the general public as well as international, regional and local observers, including Democracy International, Economic Community of West African States, Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA), European Union (EU), LEON, ECC, NYMOTE, among others for their roles played," she said.

"Over ten thousand international, regional and local observers observed the October 10 polls."

The NEC on 24 October 2023 announced a run-off in keeping with Article 83 (b) of the Constitution of Liberia due to failure of presidential candidate and political parties to obtain 50% of the total votes.

Madam Brown-Lansanah said incumbent President George Manneh Weah and Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai will meet in the run-off because they secured the highest votes in the first round.

The announcement of the NEC's final presidential and legislative tally report was graced by several international and local observation missions.

They included the Economic Community of West African States, and the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa, among others.

Meanwhile, the NEC has extended thanks and appreciation to Liberians for voting in a huge turnout during the 10 October polls.

She described the turnout as completely unprecedented, saying that Liberians have shown to the world their full participation in the democratic process of the country.

"The Commissioners thank the United Nations Ambassador to Liberia, the African Women, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), for providing technical and financial supports, as well as logistical support to Liberia," said Madam Brown-Lansanah.

She said these partners are also appreciated for their observation.

At the same time, she applauded the Ministry of Justice and the Joint Security for their steadfastness in maintaining peace, particularly for their protective and proactive response to incidents that could have disrupted the elections.

"To the temporary staff and the NEC employees, we thank you for your diligence for the preparation and execution of your duties for the conduct of the 10 October polls," she continued.

"To the owners of properties that were used as voting precincts, we also extoll you for the gesture. We are grateful to you for your selfless love and service to country," she noted.