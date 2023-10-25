Liberia: Election Controversy Erupts in Grand Bassa District#5

Unity Party's candidate for Grand Bassa County District#5, C. Juah S. Dennis alleges there were malpractices at some polling places within the district.

Addressing a news conference recently after the election, Mrs. Dennis cited instances of malpractices that she claims to have observed during the voting process.

Specifically, she says there were issues at polling places in Old Camp Precinct (Code 09007), Zono Precinct (Code 09013), and Gbowee Precinct (Code 09034), among others.

According to her, polling staff at these mentioned precincts denied entry to voters, citing overcrowding concerns.

"They further called on the police, who were assigned at these places to escort voters outside the polling area, effectively preventing them from casting their ballots", she adds.

In the case of Zono Precinct, Setro narrates that voters were denied their right to vote and that NEC supervisor at the precinct closed after 6 p.m., even though many voters were still waiting in queue.

"In the Gbowee area, the ballot boxes arrived late in the night, and many voters had already left, leaving only election workers to cast their votes."

Mrs. Dennis reveals that a complaint was initially filed at the local magistrate in Buchanan, Grand Bassa, but due to concerns of impartiality, the case was transferred to Monrovia. "It is currently before the National Elections Commission, awaiting a hearing."

At the same time, the UP candidate further claims there are threats against her life and lives of her supporters since the case was moved to Monrovia. According to her, she keeps receiving threatening phone calls, and her followers have also been targeted.

"I have the recordings of the threats made against me and my followers."

She demands a recount in Old Camp and a rerun in Zono, where she alleges that voters were obstructed, and a rerun in Gbowee, where she claims no one was allowed to vote.

Mrs. Dennis appeals to the international community, civil society organizations, UN Women, and election observers to join her cause and ensure that justice prevails.

When questioned about the potential political ramifications of her actions, she remained steadfast, asserting that this controversy might even result in her gaining more votes, as she is confident that she won the election by a landslide.

Mrs. Dennis emphasized challenges faced by female candidates during elections, highlighting that she is the sole woman who has achieved victory in Bassa, which is why she believes she is facing opposition, despite having already won.

The elections commission is yet to reach a verdict on the contested results in District 5 of Grand Bassa County.