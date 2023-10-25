Niger: EU Agrees on Framework for Niger Sanctions

Harare — The European Union Council enacted a legislative framework that permits it to "sanction individuals and entities responsible for actions that threaten the peace, stability, and security of Niger", RFI reports.

Anyone in Niger who "undermines the constitutional order, or constitutes serious violations to human rights or international humanitarian law" will be targeted by the new framework. The EU may impose travel bans and freeze the assets of specific businesses and individuals with these new stringent measures.

After the military coup on July 26, 2023, the EU immediately stopped financial assistance and security co-operation with Niger. The 27-nation group denounced the overthrow of Mohamed Bazoum, the president of Niger, who served as a vital ally for Western countries in the region.

The coup leaders - soldiers from the presidential guard - detained President Mohamed Bazoum in one of several recent coups in the Sahel area of West Africa. Ecowas, the European Union, and the US all denounced the move and responded by imposing penalties, freezing assets, or stopping aid. Food prices increased and there is a shortage of essential items, such as life-saving medicines, as a result of a trade blockade. However, there are still protests in support of the junta, where many said they were tired of the suffering and corruption of the former administrations.

Niger was forced to reduce its projected spending for 2023 by 40% as a result of international sanctions imposed after the military overthrew the government.