Niger Faces Multiple Crises Three Months After Military Coup

Three months after a military junta seized power in Niger, overthrowing democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum, the country remains increasingly isolated. Rights groups warn Niger's population of 27 million now face a multitude of crises including insecurity, poverty and loss of personal freedoms.

When General Abdourahmane Tiani and his allies in the army seized power on on 26 July, they formed the self-proclaimed National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (Conseil National pour la sauvegarde de la patrie, CNSP).

Condemned in the United States and in Europe, the coup sparked mass protests from supporters in the capital, Niamey, who also calling for troops of former colonial ruler France to leave.

Thus, France is pulling out its 1,500-strong military deployment to the Sahel country.

This has left Niger - supported only by neighbouring juntas in Burkina Faso and Mali, and by Russia - increasingly isolated as it wards off a surge of attacks from Islamists.

While most African partners tried to pressure the junta to restore constitutional order, the military has refused and has remained in power. It now faces enormous challenges.

Human rights issues and lack of freedom

NGOs Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International say authorities in Niger have arrested dozens of officials from the ousted government and cracked down on critical media and peaceful dissent.

In a report, they call for the immediate release of those held on "politically motivated charges".

Since the coup, ousted president Bazoum has been detained at the presidential palace in Niamey along with his wife and son.

The rights groups say authorities have threatened, harassed, intimidated and arbitrarily arrested journalists and young poeple - while targeting political opponents and others expressing critical views.

"Assault on the right to freedom of expression has put Niger on a dangerous course when it comes to human rights," said Ilaria Allegrozzi, senior Sahel researcher at Human Rights Watch.

"The authorities should end arbitrary detentions, uphold human rights, and allow media freedom."

National and international journalists say they have experienced intimidation, threats of violence, online harassment and surveillance from both government agents and others.

In August the CNSP indefinitely suspended the international news broadcasters Radio France Internationale (RFI) and France 24.

"Niger is at a critical juncture," said Ousmane Diallo, Sahel researcher at Amnesty International's regional office for West and Central Africa.

"Freedom of expression, dissent, and media freedom are vital for the enjoyment of other rights and holding the government accountable."

Diallo urged the transitional military authorities to act decisively to end the growing threats, harassment against Nigerien journalists, media organisations and critics, and to take effective measures to respect, protect, promote and fulfil the rights of everyone in the country.

Risk of economic collapse

Niger is suffering heavy economic sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), while many Western countries have cut off development aid.

Ecowas closed the borders between Niger and its member states on 30 July, suspending commercial and financial transactions, and threatening military action if the CNSP did not release Bazoum and return him to power.

The bloc has also imposed travel bans and asset freezes on the coup leaders as well as the country more generally.

The European Union on Monday took another step towards imposing sanctions on Niger's new military rulers, planning to freeze assets of targeted entities and individuals and hand them travel bans.

United Nations agencies expressed worries for the consequences on the country's people.

According to a joint World Bank and World Food Programme (WFP) analysis, the projected increase in inflation and negative GDP could see the extreme poverty rate rise to more than 44 percent. This would mean an additional 700,000 people falling into extreme poverty this year.

Rising food insecurity requires the immediate scale-up of assistance to avert long-term repercussions, the WFP added, with 3 million people facing food insecurity.

Few allies

Since the coup and the junta's rupture with France, Niger has drawn condamnations from its main partners. Like neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso, it has only one international ally: Russia's president Vladimir Putin.

In August the African Union suspended Niger from its institutions, but held off on a military intervention, instead calling for a peaceful approach for "the return to constitutional order".

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed a desire to cooperate with the military regime when he met with Niger's Foreign Minister, Bakary Yaou Sangare, on Wednesday.

After the talks in Iran, Raisi praised what he called "the resistance of the Nigerien people against European hegemonic policies", saying it was evidence of "Africa's refusal of colonialism".

Raisi said Iran was ready to cooperate with Niger, "particularly in economic areas", as he already offered Burkina Faso.

Tehran has been bolstering ties across the African continent in an effort to reduce its isolation and the impact of United States sanctions, with Raisi undertaking a rare Africa tour to Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe in July.

In a sign that Niger may be looking for compromise with its West African neighbours, the country's Interior Minister last week unexpectedly told a peace forum in Togo that Niamey would welcome a new partnership with Ecowas.