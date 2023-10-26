Liberia: Ellen Congratulates Winners

-in the October 10 Legislative elections

Former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has sent a message of congratulations to the winners of Senate and House of Representative seats to the upcoming 55th Legislature.

In her message issued on Wednesday, October 25, the former Liberian Leader thanked all political leaders who participated in the October 10 elections and who accepted the outcome of the democratic exercise.

"Very special congratulations go to the brave women leaders who competed at all levels including the presidency and a few of whom proudly emerging victorious as legislators.

We enjoin all well-meaning Liberians to applaud the two highest winners of votes in the Presidential elections although none acquired the constitutional requirement of 50% plus 1 thus leading to a runoff in November. We must commend all those who contested and accepted the results in the furtherance of democracy and the rule of law in our country," Mrs. Sirleaf said.

The former first female President further expressed her deepest gratitude to the people of Liberia, saying "Once again, you have shown remarkable resilience, calmness, and patience in exercising your constitutional rights for democracy and peace. Your unwavering dedication to the democratic process is truly inspiring."

"Our national challenge now is to continue to defend the peace and security that we have enjoyed in the past twenty consecutive years since the end of the civil war in Liberia. We can and we will demonstrate that we can and must successfully conclude these elections free of violence. Liberia is our common patrimony that we must do well to secure, preserve, protect and work hard for the good of our people," she concluded.