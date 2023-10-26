Liberia: Unity Party Writes NEC - Suspects Ballot Stuffing in Oct. 10 Elections, Other Irregularities

Front Page Africa
Joseph Nyumah Boakai - the 'Rescuer'
26 October 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — In a letter addressed to Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah, the Chairperson of Liberia's National Elections Commission (NEC), the Unity Party has expressed profound concerns about the integrity of the October 10, 2023, Presidential and General Elections. The letter, signed by Amos Tweh, the Secretary General of the party, outlines several troubling observations that have raised questions about the conduct of the electoral process.

The Unity Party pointed out the high number of invalid votes across the country during the vote counting process. These invalid votes were attributed to either the discretion used by NEC officers or a lack of voter education, for which the UP claims the NEC is responsible. The party stressed the need for a vigorous voter education campaign, suggesting the use of electronic media and messages in local languages to address this issue.

The Unity Party highlighted instances of ballot fraud, particularly in Maryland County, where the number of ballots exceeded the total registered voters in certain polling places, which they believe indicate ballot stuffing. The party strongly condemned such fraudulent activities and demanded a thorough investigation.

The letter also raised concerns about the arrest of NEC workers attempting to alter vote counts in favor of a specific party and emphasized the need for strict legal action against those involved. Furthermore, the party pointed out lapses in the security of ballot materials, especially in transit, and recommended enhanced protection measures, including the involvement of the Armed Forces of Liberia.

Another issue raised by the Unity Party was the non-systematic announcement of election results, which created an impression that the NEC had selectively chosen the results to announce. The party urged the NEC to announce results in an orderly manner, disaggregated by counties and polling places, to ensure transparency and credibility.

In response to these concerns, the Unity Party provided several recommendations for the upcoming Presidential elections runoff. These included a call for a robust voter education campaign, the trial of election workers involved in fraud, reinforced protection of ballot materials, and orderly announcement of results by counties and polling places.

The Unity Party emphasized its commitment to the democratic process and announced that its polling agents have been trained to work closely with NEC voter identification officers to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the electoral process. The party believes that this collaborative effort will strengthen the credibility of the upcoming elections.

