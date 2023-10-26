Liberia: Pres. Weah Rallies Supporters for Runoff

- "With our collective supports, we'll cross the finished- line."

President George Manneh Weah has jumpstarted his campaign activities ahead of a crucial Presidential run-off in less than 20 days against close rival former Vice President Nyumah Joseph Boakai.

The runoff has become necessary as both men failed to secure 50% plus one vote to win outright during the first round. Mr. Weah obtained 43.83% of the votes, while his main challenger Amb. Boakai came second with 43.44% of the total votes cast on October 10.

Both men went head to head in the 2017 Presidential runoff that ushered in Mr. Weah's first six-year term.

In his first words to supporters after the October 10 polls, incumbent President Weah rallied supporters to entrust his administration with a mandate for a second term to continue with the unprecedented developments, the nation has enjoyed for the last five years.

Speaking at his party's headquarters in Congo Town on Wednesday, October 25, Mr. Weah rallies a "Call to Action for every CDCians, and Liberians to join and support the party for a second term to complete his administration's unfinished projects.

"Now is the time to crown the success we achieved on October 10 with your diligent support. Our Party the Mighty Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has come out as number one, because of your commitment and loyalty which has not gone unnoticed," said Mr. Weah.

President Weah felt confident and assured that with the dedication of his supporters, the CDC can rest assured of a bigger victory ahead.

"With your dedication, commitment, and loyalty, it's clear that we are still in a strong position, and we must stake together a "Call to Action for every CDcians with our Collective efforts, "We'll cross the finished line with victory," said President Weah.

Mr. Weah failed to secure the 50 plus one vote needed to stop a runoff with his main opponent, former Vice President Boakai of the Unity Party (UP) in a tight election on October 10.

He reminded supporters of how far they have come to let go of the opportunity to complete the unfinished projects.

"Let us be reminded that in 2017, we were at this same juncture, but our collective efforts, resilient to reshape this country led us to victory. We stand by it to do it again," "Mr. Weah said amidst cheers from jubilant supporters.

He also reminded supporters of how his administration has worked tirelessly to improve the lives of Liberians adding that their quest for more development has been acknowledged.

"I understand your desires for more and I can assure you that we are fully prepared to do better and greater things in our second terms." He said while vowing to accelerate efforts to fight corruption.

He told supporters of how his administration has reconstituted the Liberian Anti-Corruption Commission, that will accelerate efforts to fight corruption and ensure accountability across the country during his second mandate if given.

Mr. Weah also used the occasion to condemn electoral violence that occurred during the October 10 Presidential and Legislative elections, specifically in Foya, Lofa County and Somalia Drive, Montserrado, something the President describes as unworthy and must be denounced by all. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah