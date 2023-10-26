Liberia: Grand Bassa Senator-Elect Gbezhongar Findley Pledges Support for Pres. Weah in Run-Off Election

Buchanan — The former Foreign Minister, Gbehzohngar Milton Findley, has thrown his full support behind President George Manneh Weah's bid for re-election, in anticipation of the upcoming run-off election scheduled for November 14.

Mr. Findley, who now holds the title of Senator-Elect for Grand Bassa County and has previously served as the President Pro Tempore of the Liberian Senate, made this resounding endorsement on a sunny afternoon on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

Findley says his decision to back President Weah is rooted in his strong commitment to bringing essential improvements to Grand Bassa County, which includes ensuring access to electricity, enhancing healthcare delivery, and advancing various developmental projects.

He expressed his rationale, stating, "After thorough consultations with my dedicated team, I firmly believe that supporting President George Manneh Weah is paramount for us to bring electricity, establish vocational centers, and foster remarkable development and growth in our beloved County."

Findley went on to elaborate, "President Weah's leadership will generate an abundance of job opportunities for Liberians, and I earnestly call upon every citizen to rally behind him during the run-off election."

This endorsement from Findley follows his recent victory in the senatorial elections for Grand Bassa County, further solidifying his influence and commitment to the progress and prosperity of the region.