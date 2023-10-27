Ghana: Sanitation Minister Launches 'Hand Hygiene for All' Strategy

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Dr Freda Akosua Prempeh, has launched a 'Hand Hygiene for All Strategy and Roadmap' to mark Global Handwashing Day.

"> At a press briefing in Cape Coast on Tuesday, she entreated Ghanaians to embrace handwashing as part of their daily routine to help curb the spread of illnesses like ebola, cholera, diarrhoea and COVID-19.

She noted that research shows that handwashing with soap prevents disease more effectively and affordably than any single vaccine.

"The Hand Hygiene for All Strategy demonstrates the government's commitment to ensuring everyone in Ghana, regardless of circumstances, has access to proper hand hygiene," she emphasized.

Dr Prempeh noted that the initiative goes beyond a campaign, signalling government's resolve to make basic hand hygiene accessible across the nation to safeguard public health.

The strategy aligns with Global Handwashing Day, an annual campaign to promote hygiene as a fundamental health intervention.

The Hand Hygiene for All Roadmap outlines specific actions for stakeholders including increasing public awareness, training health workers, providing handwashing facilities to institutions and monitoring progress from 2022 to 2023.