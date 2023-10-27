Ghana: Sanitation Minister Launches 'Hand Hygiene for All' Strategy

26 October 2023
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Richard Aniagyei

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Dr Freda Akosua Prempeh, has launched a 'Hand Hygiene for All Strategy and Roadmap' to mark Global Handwashing Day.

"> At a press briefing in Cape Coast on Tuesday, she entreated Ghanaians to embrace handwashing as part of their daily routine to help curb the spread of illnesses like ebola, cholera, diarrhoea and COVID-19.

She noted that research shows that handwashing with soap prevents disease more effectively and affordably than any single vaccine.

"> ADVERTISEMENT"The Hand Hygiene for All Strategy demonstrates the government's commitment to ensuring everyone in Ghana, regardless of circumstances, has access to proper hand hygiene," she emphasized.

Dr Prempeh noted that the initiative goes beyond a campaign, signalling government's resolve to make basic hand hygiene accessible across the nation to safeguard public health.

The strategy aligns with Global Handwashing Day, an annual campaign to promote hygiene as a fundamental health intervention.

The Hand Hygiene for All Roadmap outlines specific actions for stakeholders including increasing public awareness, training health workers, providing handwashing facilities to institutions and monitoring progress from 2022 to 2023.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.