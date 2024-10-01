Rwanda: Handwashing Stations Activated in Public Spaces to Prevent Marburg Virus Spread

Handwashing facilities have been activated and new ones set up at the entrances of main buildings, markets, shops, restaurants in Kigali to contain the spread of Marburg virus outbreak, which was confirmed in Rwanda on September 27.

Health authorities have confirmed 26 cases of the viral haemorrhagic fever and eight fatalities as of Sunday.

The hygiene practices were put in place after the Ministry of Health announced measures to curb the spread of Marburg, including suspension of hospital visits.

Some handwashing stations and equipment were reactivated having been set up or bought during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key preventive measures include maintaining proper hygiene to reduce human-to-human transmission by avoiding direct contact with infected individuals and their bodily fluids.

At Nyabugogo bus terminal on Monday, people relied on the hand washing station at the entrance, as numerous businesses inside, including bus company offices, have not installed their own washing or sanitizing stations.

In the Central Business District, at Nyarugenge Market a handwashing station at the entrance and sanitizing points inside were used by members of the public. Some businesses had personnel stationed at their entrances, ensuring customers sanitize their hands before entering.

Supermarkets and smaller businesses, including retailers had also set up simple hand washing stations for use by customers.

Kimironko Market bustled with activity, and no one would be allowed to enter without washing their hands, thanks to vigilant security personnel.

The Ministry of Health urges the public to remain vigilant. Anyone having symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, vomiting, muscle aches, or stomach aches should immediately contact the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) at 114 or visit the nearest health facility.

Health authorities say early identification and isolation of cases are crucial for effective treatment and containment of the virus.

To control the outbreak, the ministry emphasises public education about Marburg virus disease containment measures.

Marburg virus is transmitted to humans from bats and spread among humans through bodily fluids.

To prevent human-to-human transmission, individuals are urged to avoid direct contact with infected people and their bodily fluids, and healthcare workers to adhere to strict infection control protocols.

Safe and respectful burial practices are vital to prevent transmission from deceased individuals.

Maintaining high hygiene standards, especially regular handwashing after visiting sick relatives or caring for infected individuals, is also critical, according to the Ministry of Health.

According to the World Health Organization, the Marburg virus initially infects humans through prolonged exposure to mines or caves inhabited by Rousettus bat colonies.

Once the virus enters the human population, it spreads primarily through direct contact with the blood, secretions, organs, or other bodily fluids of infected individuals. Contaminated surfaces and materials, including bedding and clothing, also pose a transmission risk.