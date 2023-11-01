South Africa: The Boks Are Back

The Springboks arrived on home soil on Tuesday morning to a massive crowd cheering them on.

The World Cup-winning team walked through the gates to South Africans who were filled with joy to see their team holding the Web Ellis trophy.

After the walkthrough at the airport, the team will hold a press conference at around lunchtime.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander thanked South Africans for their support during the tournament: "Together we have forged the unity that this country needs. We are stronger when we stand together."

Said one fan: "My girlfriend was on the same flight as the Boks. A bought her some flowers, but Captain Kolisi might get the flowers if I see him first."

The Springboks were scheduled to land around 11 am on Tuesday but that did not stop South Africans from getting there early to celebrate.

Some fans claimed to have been at the airport since 7.30 pm last night!

The rainy weather has not prevented massive crowds from flocking to the airport with signs and posters supporting the national rugby team.

To help the celebrations, the Gautrain offered passengers free rides to the airport if they were without luggage and wearing any of the Springbok colours.

The free rides include trips to and from the airport.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday night that the 15th of December will be a public holiday to celebrate the Springboks' triumph.

This is a developing story.