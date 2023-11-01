South Africa: In Photos - Springboks Arrive Home

Thousands of fans gather at OR Tambo Airport to welcome back the Rugby World Cup champions

Thousands of people gathered at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday. They wore green and gold as they welcomed the four time rugby world champions home from France.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi emerged through the arrival gate carrying The Webb Ellis Cup. He lifted it high into the air sending the crowd wild.

Chants of "Siya Siya Siya!" rang around the airport hall as people clamoured into any space they could find to get a glimpse of their heroes.

The Springboks became the first men's team in rugby history to win the world cup four times after their nail biting 12-11 victory over New Zealand's All Blacks.

Thabo Nkosi from Tembisa arrived at the airport at 6am to get a good spot. He said that the Springboks were setting a good example for South Africans. "You see they have good leaders in the squad and you can see that they all work together and they work for each other. They also remain humble and never give up. These boys have done us proud and they are a good inspiration for our youth," said Nkosi.

Even after the Springboks left the airport, people were still dancing and celebrating the success of the team. A trophy tour will commence on Thursday.