South Africa: Rugby Fans Hit the Streets to Show the Bokke Some Gauteng Love

@PresidencyZA / X
President Cyril Ramaphosa, right, greets Eben Etzebeth, centre, and Springbok captain Siya Kolisa at the Union Buildings, November 2, 2023.
2 November 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Lerato Mutsila, Julia Evans and Yanga Sibembe

People came out in their thousands on Thursday to celebrate the Springbok victory at the Rugby World Cup.

"Never in the history of the Rugby World Cup has any team lifted the trophy on four occasions - until now," said President Cyril Ramaphosa as he kicked off the Gauteng leg of the Springboks' victory tour by receiving the champions at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday morning.

"In doing so, you have lifted the spirits of an entire nation and filled us with pride. You have united the South African people," said Ramaphosa.

"Your journey to victory in France on Saturday night was as much about our journey towards nationhood as it was about sporting excellence."

After Ramaphosa's address, the Bokke, who touched down in Johannesburg just two days earlier, set off on the first leg of their much-anticipated victory tour.

The nation's capital came to a standstill as the parade meandered through the streets of Pretoria, with the triumphant team waving to the throngs of green and gold-clad supporters.

Similar scenes unfolded in Johannesburg, with thousands of people leaving their homes, workplaces and schools to catch a glimpse of the Springboks and the illustrious Webb Ellis Cup.

Johannesburg leg

The Boks were meant to begin the Johannesburg parade at 2pm, but the defending champions were running...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.