South Africa: Rugby Fans Hit the Streets to Show the Bokke Some Gauteng Love

People came out in their thousands on Thursday to celebrate the Springbok victory at the Rugby World Cup.

"Never in the history of the Rugby World Cup has any team lifted the trophy on four occasions - until now," said President Cyril Ramaphosa as he kicked off the Gauteng leg of the Springboks' victory tour by receiving the champions at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday morning.

"In doing so, you have lifted the spirits of an entire nation and filled us with pride. You have united the South African people," said Ramaphosa.

"Your journey to victory in France on Saturday night was as much about our journey towards nationhood as it was about sporting excellence."

After Ramaphosa's address, the Bokke, who touched down in Johannesburg just two days earlier, set off on the first leg of their much-anticipated victory tour.

The nation's capital came to a standstill as the parade meandered through the streets of Pretoria, with the triumphant team waving to the throngs of green and gold-clad supporters.

Similar scenes unfolded in Johannesburg, with thousands of people leaving their homes, workplaces and schools to catch a glimpse of the Springboks and the illustrious Webb Ellis Cup.

Johannesburg leg

The Boks were meant to begin the Johannesburg parade at 2pm, but the defending champions were running...