South Africa: Proteas Feast On Kiwis!

2 November 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Razeen Gutta

Another day, another mighty Cricket World Cup win for South Africa! This time, by 190 runs against New Zealand, to go to top of the league standings.

Just as the Springboks did in their Rugby World Cup final on Saturday, the Proteas have done en route to the knockout stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup: they have beaten New Zealand.

With the nation buzzing by the Boks' triumph, the energy has spread over to India where the Proteas put up yet another big total.

After being presented with the opportunity to bat first, Quinton de Kock registered his fourth century of the tournament to help South Africa to 357/4.

Fifteen sixes in the innings meant that the Proteas now have the most team sixes in one edition of the World Cup (82), with Rassie van der Dussen striking five maximums as he, too, made a hundred.

In response, only Glenn Phillips could put up a fight with a half century in the middle order.

The rest of the New Zealand batters crumbled to Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj as they were bowled out for just 167.

The clash was hyped as one between two of the tournament's top sides, but instead the Proteas showed dominance from ball one.

They next face hosts and favourites India in what is sure to be a thriller on Sunday.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.