South Africa: Mzansi Gets Behind the Proteas!

PICK OF THE SPORT: The Proteas take on India in what many consider to be the final before the final, writes Dylan Bettencourt.

➤ While it's a case of "job done" for the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup, the Proteas are steadily working at claiming the Cricket ODI World Cup for South Africa.

They play India in a top-of-the-table round-robin match on Sunday, which may very possibly be the match of the final as well.

The South Africans have developed a reputation for the batters setting up a big total when they bat first and letting the bowlers come in and finish the job when the opposition is batting.

But they also have a reputation for not being great at chasing down a total. If South Africa wins the toss they will no doubt bat first. If they lose the toss, India will elect to bat first.

Either way, a great match is in the offing.

The game will be screened live on DStv channel 201 on Sunday at 10.30 am.

➤ There is a clear game of the weekend in the Premier League but fans will have to wait until Monday to see Tottenham Hotspur play Chelsea.

Manchester United kick the weekend off with a trip to Fulham before Manchester City play Bournemouth at 5 pm.

Newcastle and Arsenal round Saturday off at 7.30 pm.

Liverpool then take on Luton Town on Sunday at 5.30 pm before the blockbuster clash on Monday kicks off at 10 pm.

All the action will be live on DStv channel 203.

➤ After two weeks of the United Rugby Championships, the Stormers are undefeated, the Bulls have lost one match and the Lions have lost both their matches.

It's too early to tell -- but the South African sides, perhaps inspired by the Springboks, seem to be more committed to winning than last year. The Lions, in particular, are playing to win and they have been unlucky, losing to the Stormers by two points and against Edinburgh by one.

Glasgow Warriors vs DHL Stormers on Friday at 9.35 pm

Ospreys vs Hollywoodbets Sharks on Friday at 9.35 pm

Zebre vs Vodacom Bulls on Saturday at 3 pm

Benetton vs Emirates Lions on Sunday at 3.30 pm.

The matches will be live on DStv channels 201 and 211.