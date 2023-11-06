Ghana: 'I Will Continue to Woo Volta Region' - Pres Akufo-Addo

"I have made no attempt to hide my determination to woo the people of the Volta Region to my political party, the NPP. That I have not yet succeeded does not mean I shall stop my efforts. I am convinced that the NPP should be the natural home for the people of the Volta Region, and this is based not just on ideological reasons, but also on historical ones too."

These were the words of the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, disclosing his relentless resolve to woo the people of the Volta region in favour of the New Patriotic Party towards the reversal of the electoral fortunes of the party in the region.

Addressing the Chiefs and people of Anlo at a grand durbar to mark the celebration of the 2023 edition of the popular Hogbetsotso festival, on Saturday, 4th November 2023, at Anloga in the Volta region, President Akufo-Addo, shared these words in response to the deliberate misrepresentation of some innocent comments made during his visit to the flood area in Mepe.

Commending the Queenmother of Mepe, Mamaga Adzo Srako IV, for her brave defence of the comments, the President said, "I live in active hope that I will see the reversal of the fortunes of the NPP in the Volta Region in my lifetime."

Citing historical, ideological and a plethora of key development projects undertaken by successive NPP governments in the region as motivation, he said, "in 1960, Dr JB Danquah stood on the ticket of the UP, the predecessor party of the NPP, to contest Dr Kwame Nkrumah of the CPP for the presidency of the new Republic. In that election, Dr Danquah won decisively here in Anlo and in Ho West, even though he lost in the country."

He continued that, "until that day comes when the Volta Region returns home to its proper political roots, I shall continue to try to woo it, and you must all, in the meantime, overlook the apparent controversies of a yet-to-be successful suitor," who lives in active hope to see the NPP performing well at the polls in the region.

Towards this end, he commended Togbui Sri III, for "acknowledging the infrastructural developments that my government has brought to this area. I am looking forward especially to the completion of the Agenda 111 hospital being constructed in Agordzoe, and my being able to commission it into service before I leave office," as well as the "TVET structures that will meet the needs of the community, by providing skill training for our young people."

On roads infrastructure, he added that, "much as we note what needs to be done, we should also not forget that my government has constructed 432 kilometres of roads in the Volta Region, an unprecedented achievement."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Akufo-Addo concluded on the note that, "the achievements we have made, and the challenges we face, are testaments to our shared commitment to a better future for the people of Anlo and all Ghanaians. As we celebrate this festival, let us remember our heritage, protect our environment and work together to ensure a brighter and more sustainable future for the generations to come."

Commending the best of the Ghanaian spirit, in reference to the collaborative efforts of state agencies, the private sector and individuals towards containing the impact of the floods, he said, "the Inter-Ministerial Committee, which I formed, the Regional Administrations, the District Assemblies, State Agencies like VRA, NADMO, the Health Service, the Military, and the Police have all been working together to resolve the crisis. I know that we do not often think of the possibility of the structures of government working, but we should. I pay homage to the many, many private sector and ordinary citizens who made donations and offers of help in various ways."