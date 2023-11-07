Nigeria: Guinness World Records Confirms Irish Chef, Alan Fisher Dethrones Hilda Baci

An Irish restaurant owner, Alan Fisher, has dethroned Nigerian chef Hilda Baci as the record holder of the longest cooking marathon record.

Fisher broke the longest cooking marathon for an individual after clocking in a time of 119 hours 57 minutes.

His feat was more than 24 hours longer than the previous record set by Baci.

Fisher, a chef who operates his restaurant in Japan also claimed the longest baking marathon for an individual, with a time of 47 hours 21 minutes.

The previous record holder was Wendy Sandner (USA) with a time of 31 hours 16 minutes.

Guinness World Records revealed its feat on the X account on Tuesday.

"Nigerian cooking queen Hilda Baci has been dethroned," GWR posted.

"Alan Fisher from Ireland cooked for an incredible 119 hours and 57 minutes at his restaurant in Japan," it added.

Speaking more on the achievement, GWR said, "What was more impressive is that Alan took on both attempts back to back, meaning he was at work in the kitchen for over 160 hours with just over a day of rest in between."