Nigeria: Hilda Baci Reacts After Being Dethroned As Record-Holder for Longest Cooking Marathon

7 November 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chinagorom Ugwu

Some Nigerians have expressed displeasure over the "quick" dethronment of Hilda.

Hilda Baci, a Nigerian Jollof Queen, has reacted to her dethronement as the record-holder for longest cooking marathon.

Background

The Guinness World Records (GWR) had in June announced that Hilda was the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon (individual), after reviewing all footage of the exercise.

Although Hilda attempted to set a record of 100 hours, the GWR officials said a slight mistake on her part affected her set time goal.

The 26-year-old Nigerian chef began on Thursday, 11 May, and continued to Monday, 15 May, cooking over 100 pots of food during her four-day kitchen stint.

Following a thorough review of all the evidence, GWR said the celebrity chef has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.

But on Tuesday, GWR announced that an Irish chef, Alan Fisher, has broken Hilda Baci's record.

GWR said Alan claimed the longest cooking marathon (individual) after clocking in a time of 119 hours 57 minutes, adding that the time was "more than 24 hours longer than the previous record" held by Hilda.

Hilda Baci reacts

Reacting shortly after the announcement, Hilda applauded Mr Fisher, the new record holder, for achieving the feat and described it as "a huge achievement."

"Huge congratulations to Alan Fisher! 119hrs 57 mins is a huge achievement, and I wish him all the best as the new world record holder!" Hilda wrote on her X handle (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.