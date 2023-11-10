Liberia: Chairman of Traditional Chiefs and Elders Zanzan Karwor Calls for Peaceful Second-Round Election On November 14

Paynesville — The Chairman of the Traditional Chiefs and Elders, Chief Zanzan Karwor, in a press conference on Tuesday, has called on both the Unity Party (UP) headed by Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai and the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) led by President George Manneh Weah to maintain the peace as they both face the second round of the election on November 14, 2023.

Chief Karwoh addressing the press at his Paynesville compound, used his position to call on both the CDC and UP to keep the peace and make use of the Justice system in case of dissatisfaction rather than rallying people to march the street to cause violence.

"As head of the traditional chiefs and elders, the advisory armed of the government, I am calling on all Liberians including all political parties to keep the peace, and for any reason you aren't satisfied with the election result, go to the law.

"The art that created the council of chiefs and elders, our work is to protect and preserve the culture and serve as an advisory arm to the government, so let me make it clear that I am independent and not part of any political party so nobody should think that I am a part of a particular party," Chief Karwor said.

Chief Karwoh further said that there has been a temporary ban placed on bringing country devils outside whether for traditional reasons or intimidating purposes across the 15 parts of Liberia till after the November 14, 2023 elections.

"All zoes, elders, chiefs, grand zoes, and deputy, nobody will bring country devil outside until the election is over. Because we don't want to intimidate the National Elections Commission because we want fair and free election in this country," Chief Karwoh added.