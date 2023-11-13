Liberia: Remain Peaceful, Prioritize Liberia, Exercise Maturity'

The President of the Midwest Chapter of The Association Of Liberian Journalists in the Americas, Success Minorhas encouraged Liberians to remain peaceful and exercise maturity ahead of the crucial run-off Presidential tomorrow.

According to Mr. Minor, the decision of the Liberian people for a better Country lies within their hands as such, they should see their Mother Land as the bigger picture.

He said, "As we face the second and final stage of our democratic process, I urge you all, to again turn out in your mass and in the spirit of peace and unity in order to make a wise decision for the benefit of the nation, I encourage you all to put Liberia first and avoid selfish political interest."

Mr. Minor used the occasion to warn politicians to stand up for what they believe in and discourage any act by their supporters or partisans that has the propensity to derail the hard earned peace of the Country.

"Let's continue to have trust and confidence in the process and accept the outcome of the elections", he said.

ALJA's MidWest Chapter President challenged the National Elections Commission to continue to create a level plain field and ensure that accountability and transparency will be the hall mark in the interest of Liberia's democratic space.

He at the same time join President George Weah in commending the media for their professional job done during phase one of the process but was also quick to remind them to remain ethical, professional and report the truth and facts as a means of further strengthening the Country's democracy.

"Avoid fake news, misinformation and disinformation that has the propensity to hinder the peace and forward March of Liberia ", he added.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Runoff election schedule to take place on November 14, 2020 will see the incumbent,George Weah seeking reelection while the major opposition leader and former Vice President Joseph Boakai will be battling the ruling party in order to take State Power for the first time as President of Liberia.