Nigeria: #BayelsaDecides2023 - Diri, Sylva, 14 Others Slug It Out in Governorship Election (Live Updates)

According to INEC, 1,017,613 out of 1,056, 862 registered voters in the eight local government areas and 105 wards of Bayelsa State will vote in today's off-season governorship election in the oil-rich state.

Eligible voters in Bayelsa State, South-south Nigeria, will go to the polls today (Saturday) to elect a governor for the state.

A total of 16 candidates, including two women will slug it out in the off-cycle election.

However, analysts say it is a two-horse race between the incumbent, Douye Diri, and a former governor of the state, Timipre Sylva, based on the level of visibility of the candidates and their parties during the campaigns.

Mr Diri, who is seeking a second term in office, is running on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while Mr Sylva is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP candidate is hoping to maintain control of the oil-rich state just as the APC is aiming to win again after the Supreme Court nullified its victory in the previous 2019 election on the eve of inauguration of its then winning candidate, David Lyon, and declared Mr Diri, who trailed in the final result declared by INEC, as the winner of the poll.

Bayelsa State has eight local government areas and 105 wards.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 1,017,613 out of 1,056, 862 registered voters collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to exercise their franchise in the election holding on the same day as those of Kogi and Imo states.

The voters will cast their votes in the 2, 242 polling units spread across the oil-rich state.

The nation's security agencies have assured voters of adequate security

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, who is the co-chair of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on electoral security, said on Friday that in line with the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, security agencies have made adequate preparations to ensure a safe, secure and transparent process.

