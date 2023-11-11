Nigeria: #ImoDecides2023 - Uzodinma, Anyanwu, Achonu, 15 Others in Hot Governorship Race (Live Updates)

Figures released by INEC show that of the 2,419,922 registered voters in the state, 2,318,919 persons who collected their PVCs will vote in the election.

Voters in Imo State will today, Saturday, cast their ballots to elect a governor for the 47-year-old state.

Altogether, 18 political parties are presenting candidates in the election.

However, the election is believed to be a three-horse race between the incumbent governor, Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Athan Achonu of the Labour Party (LP).

The number of registered voters is 6.5 per cent more than the 2,272,293 recorded for the previous 2019 elections in the south-eastern state.

Voting is expected to take place at 4,758 polling units (PU) in 305 registration areas in the state. The exercise will not hold in 38 PUs because there was no registered voter at the units.

The process will commence at 8.30 a.m. and ends at 2:30 p.m., though voters who are already at their PUs before the time lapses will be allowed to vote, according to INEC guidelines for the election.

