South Africa: Pray for Rain!

The Proteas have the advantage should their semi-final clash with Australia get washed out.

Australia need a win to qualify for the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup. A washed out last four clash would see South Africa progress. But, there is a reserve day!

The Aussies are two wins away from securing a sixth World Cup crown, while the in form South Africa look to finally go all the way after a pressure-free campaign.

The weather gods in the vicinity of Eden Gardens, Kolkata could have their own plans, though.

Despite the reserve day set for Friday, the Indian meteorological department has issued a warning of "cyclonic circulation" in the region.

The 60% chance of rain on Thursday, when the game is scheduled, is even worse on the reserve day, with Friday's odds at 90 percent.

Due to the Proteas' better standing on the table, they will progress to Sunday's final should both days be washed out.

Multiple opportunities in the semi-finals have all gone badly for South Africa, who could find themselves in their first ever final if they get over the line in Kolkata.

Hosts India take on New Zealand in Wednesday's first last four clash, with the sides meeting again after the black caps defeated the men in blue in the same stage of the 2019 edition.