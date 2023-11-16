South Africa: Proteas Out to Make History in Their Semifinal Clash Against the Aussies

Abdul Muizz/Unsplash
(file image)
16 November 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
column By Keanan Hemmonsbey

The Proteas have an opportunity to become the first South African men's team to make a Cricket World Cup final when they play Australia in the semifinal on Thursday, 16 November.

South Africa take on Australia in the second Cricket World Cup semifinal at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, 16 November -- the third time the two sides meet in a World Cup semifinal.

In 1999, the sides played to a tie, but Australia went through to the final by virtue of finishing higher in the Super Six stage of the tournament.

In 2007, the Aussies smashed South Africa by seven wickets. On both occasions, Australia went on to win the tournament, while South Africa are still in search of their first final appearance.

"The way we've performed as a team it's obviously created a lot of positive sentiment but obviously high expectations," Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma said at the pre-match press conference.

"A lot of people believe that this could be the year that we see ourselves in the final. And I mean, look, as a team [and] individually we'd like nothing better than that."

Bavuma acknowledged that the Proteas will face an experienced Australian side.

"We're not coming up against a Mickey Mouse team," the captain said. "Australia have a lot of experience and confidence in knockout games like this, so we've got to respect that....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.