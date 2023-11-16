South Africa: A Look At the Epic ODI Battles Between South Africa and Australia in Recent Years

analysis

South Africa is the only cricket team that has a positive winning record over Australia in ODI cricket, even though the Aussies have been more successful in World Cups. Here's a look at a few of the extraordinary encounters between the two teams.

The two teams have met on 109 occasions in the format with the Proteas claiming 55 wins to Australia's 50 with three ties and two no results in the mix too.

The two sides have had epic encounters over the years in the 50-over format and they meet again on Thursday in the second Cricket World Cup semi-final.

Both teams won seven out of nine of their round-robin matches and look to be peaking at the right time of the tournament, yet only one side can advance.

In this article, Daily Maverick looked at four of the most epic encounters between South Africa and Australia across the last 24 years.

1999 Super Sixes

South Africa and Australia have met on five occasions in a Cricket World Cup, each side winning three matches each, with one tie.

That tie came in the semi-final, four days after the Aussies edged past South Africa by five wickets with two balls remaining in the Super Sixes of the 1999 Cricket World Cup.

The prior victory meant Australia advanced to the final of the quadrennial tournament, by virtue of having a higher net-run rate in the Super Sixes, and eventually went on to win the...