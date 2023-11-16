Mali: Fighting Breaks Out a Few Kilometres as Army Approaches Kidal

The Mali army, with significant support from Russia's paramilitary outfit Wagner, engaged in a battle with militants of the CSP-PSD coalition, for control of Kidaon on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Tensions have been rising around this strategic city in northern Mali.

Despite the strong advantage provided by its aerial capacity, the army were unable to quell the militants who disrupted official communications in Kidal.

There are reports of casualties on both sides.

According to information obtained, the fighting stopped on November 11, 2023.

Translated from RFI by allAfrica's Michael Tantoh