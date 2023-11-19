Mali: Is Kidal's Recapture a Step Towards Peace?

Mali's military has taken the town of Kidal from rebel groups. But experts fear that possible fresh attacks might jeopardize lasting peace.

Mali's army on Tuesday recaptured of the strategically important northern town of Kidal from an alliance of predominantly Tuareg armed groups known as the Cadre strategique permanent or Permanent Strategic Framework (CSP).

The army, rebel groups and jihadists have been fighting for territorial control in the north since the summer when Mali's ruling junta ordered UN peacekeepers to leave, citing its "failure" to respond to security challenges.

The rebel groups, who had controlled Kidal since driving out the army in 2014, admitted that they withdrew for tactical reasons after having fought an army advance for several days.

Following the military victory, Mali's junta called on citizens to celebrate by attending two World Cup qualifier matches -- against Chad on Friday and the Central African Republic on Monday -- with ticket prices slashed in half.

Historic turning point

Just a few weeks ago, Kidal was considered an important base in the north of Mali for UN troops. The MINUSMA mission, whose withdrawal had originally been penciled in for the the second half of November, was brought forward due to deteriorating security conditions.

Mali has been deep in turmoil since Islamist insurgencies began in the north in 2012.

Jihadist groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the so-called Islamic State operate in the West African country.

The Tuareg-dominated separatist groups agreed to a ceasefire and peace deal in 2014 and 2015 but took up arms again in August.

After losing Kidal, they vowed their fight will continue.

The capture of Kidal -- a crossroads on the road to Mali's northern neighbor, Algeria -- is a historic turning point, but also a challenge for the transitional authorities, according to Hamidou Doumbia, political secretary of the Yelema Party, who said that the victory was "the result of hard work."

"We are very proud of it," Doumbia told DW.

But at the same time, regaining control of Kidal also represents a challenge for the region when it comes to restoring basic social services and the reassuring the local population, about 25,000 of whom have sought refuge on the Algerian border.

Disarmament and reintegration

According to the head of the online social media platform Benbere, Abdoulaye Guindo, the Malian army must above all give guarantees to the people of Kidal.

It is about making the inhabitants understand that the army is not their enemy, but is there for the security of their property, Guindo told DW.

"The work of sensitization, education and discussion must begin now," he added, suggesting that peace is still a long way off because Mali's army is still at risk from attacks and assaults from rebel groups.

The army will need to "organize a strategy to prevent this," Guindo said. "The aim will therefore be to occupy the city completely."

The first step towards lasting peace in Mali is disarmament, demobilization and reintegration, according to Fousseyni Ouattara, deputy chairman of the Malian transitional government's (CNT) defense committee.

"This was offered to anyone who wanted it," he told DW. "We are rather trying to heal the wounds and guarantee the integrity of the territory of Mali, as provided for in the constitution. Therefore, we cannot sit around a table to negotiate with terrorists. This is out of the question."

Edited by: Keith Walker

