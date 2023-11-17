South Africa: Downs Ladies Aim for Victory in Champions League Final

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have established themselves as an indomitable force in African football after booking a third successive CAF Women's Champions League final berth.

Banyana ba Style inflicted revenge on FAR Rabat by winning 1-0 courtesy of a Boitumelo Rabale 73rd-minute goal after the Moroccan giants beat them in last season's final.

Wednesday's result set Masandawana on the path to reclaim the Champions League title they won in 2021.

They now meet another Moroccan side, Sporting Casablanca, in Sunday's final at the Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly in the Ivorian city of Korhogo.

"With most of their [FAR Rabat] players coming from the national team, they add a lot of value," said Sundowns coach Jerry Tshabalala.

"The experience they gained playing in the African Women's Nations Cup, [means] they play at the highest level.

"They have 10 or 11 players in the national team. Basically, it tells you more or less we are playing against the Morocco national team and we are just Mamelodi Sundowns. Their experience makes a huge difference."

Lesotho forward Rabale admits FAR Rabat did not make it easy for them.

"It was a very difficult game because both teams really wanted to go to the final. It was really a do-or-die game," said Rabale.

Botswana international forward Refilwe Tholakele was named Woman of the Match.

Sporting Casablanca secured a final berth following a penalty shootout victory over Ampem Darkoa from Ghana after the match had ended 2-2.

If Banyana ba Style wins Sunday's final, it will come seven days after their male counterparts clinched the African Football League trophy.