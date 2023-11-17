Africa: CAF Executive Committee to Meet On Saturday in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire

16 November 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The CAF Executive Committee ("EXCO") will hold a meeting on Saturday, 18 November 2023 in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

The meeting, to be chaired by CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe, will take place at the Hotel Sofitel Ivoire from 10h00 GMT (Local time), followed by a press conference.

The programme also includes a friendly match featuring members of the CAF Executive Committee and Ivorian football legends, with interview opportunities.

The CAF EXCO meeting in Cote d'Ivoire takes place on the sidelines of the CAF Women's Champions League Third-Place Match on Saturday at 20h00 local time (GMT) and Final on Sunday at 17h00 local time (GMT) in Korhogo.

CAF Communications

communications@cafonline.com

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.