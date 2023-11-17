Africa: CAF Executive Committee to Meet On Saturday in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire

The CAF Executive Committee ("EXCO") will hold a meeting on Saturday, 18 November 2023 in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

The meeting, to be chaired by CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe, will take place at the Hotel Sofitel Ivoire from 10h00 GMT (Local time), followed by a press conference.

The programme also includes a friendly match featuring members of the CAF Executive Committee and Ivorian football legends, with interview opportunities.

The CAF EXCO meeting in Cote d'Ivoire takes place on the sidelines of the CAF Women's Champions League Third-Place Match on Saturday at 20h00 local time (GMT) and Final on Sunday at 17h00 local time (GMT) in Korhogo.

CAF Communications

communications@cafonline.com