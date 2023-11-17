Africa: Kick-Off Time Change for CAF Women's Champions League Final On Sunday

The kick-off time for the CAF Women's Champions League Cote d'Ivoire 2023 has been changed to 17h00 local time (19h00 Cairo).

The Final, to be contested by 2021 Champions Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa and Morocco's Sporting Club Casablanca will be played on Sunday, 19 November 2023.

The match will be played in Korhogo at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns secured their path to the final after defeating reigning champions ASFAR 1-0. Sporting Club Casablanca were involved in a four-goal thriller against Ampem Darkoa and progressed on penalties.

For more information on the CAF Women's Champions League Cote d'Ivoire 2023, please contact communications@cafonline.com