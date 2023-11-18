Liberian Presidential Elections

UN Liberia
Voters line up outside a polling station for the second round of the presidential election in Monrovia, Liberia - November 14, 2023
17 November 2023
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document

Liberian President George Weah conceded defeat today to Joseph Boakai in the presidential runoff election held on November 14. We congratulate president-elect Boakai on his victory and President Weah for his peaceful acceptance of the results. As President Weah said in his concession speech, "Tonight, the CDC has lost the election, but Liberia has won. This is a time for graciousness in defeat, a time to place our country above party, and patriotism above personal interest . . . Let us heal the divisions caused by the campaign and come together as one nation and one united people."

The United States congratulates the people of Liberia on holding a peaceful presidential runoff election. We note the broad participation of Liberians across the country and applaud the commitment and dedication of Liberian citizens in exercising their right to vote and in engaging in the electoral process peacefully.

Liberians deserve and expect free and fair, peaceful elections. We call on all citizens to follow President Weah's example and accept the results. We congratulate Liberia's institutions on a successful electoral process, especially the dedicated work of the National Elections Commission and the thousands of Liberians who worked the polls.

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.