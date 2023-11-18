Liberia: Weah Concedes Defeat But...

Voters line up outside a polling station for the second round of the presidential election in Monrovia, Liberia - November 14, 2023

Barely six hours following the National Elections Commission (NEC)'s announcement of 99.58 percent of the Presidential runoff election held on November 14, 2023, President George Weah has conceded defeat and called on his supporters to follow suit but regroup to begin preparation to retake power in 2029.

"I urge you to follow my example and accept the results of the election. Go home tonight with the knowledge that our ideas and vision for Liberia remain strong. We are a young movement and our time will come again," Weah said.

He said although the outcome of the election was not what he and his supporters desire, the democratic will of the people of Liberia must be respected.

He expressed gratitude to his supporters including Weahcians, CDCians, all who led his campaign as well as first time voters.

According to President Weah, the election results show that there's a deep division in the country and the need to be nationalistic above party politics cannot be overmphasised.

He said he called President elect Joseph Nyumah Boakai and congratulated him knowing that the remaining polling places, even if tallied would not change the results of the election in his favor.

"I remain your President until the hand over of power and I will continue to work for the good of Liberia," he said.

Weah continued that CDC has lost the election but Liberia has won and it is time to place country above personal interest.

He admonished that the time to heal the division caused by the campaign is now and as a people, Liberians should come together and strive to give the country a brighter future.

Weah expressed joy that the elections were held under his leadership and that he ensure that his promise for a free, fair and transparent elections were held and that he did not interfere with the outcome of the results.