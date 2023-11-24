Nigeria: APC, PDP React to Appeal Court Judgement On Nasarawa Governorship Election

Both the APC and the PDP differed on the over the validity of the Court of Appeal's judgement on the 18 March Nasarawa State governorship election.

The Nasarawa State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed the judgement of the Court of Appeal in Abuja affirming Governor Abdullahi Sule as the winner of the March 18 governorship poll in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the party's State Publicity Secretary, Otaru Douglas, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Lafia, the state capital.

The party, in the statement, welcomed with excitement the Appeal Court's decision saying it had brought relief to the people.

The state's Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had on 2 October nullified the election of the governor and declared David Ombugadu of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the election.

The Court of Appeal, on Thursday, overturned the tribunal's decision to affirm Mr Sule's election.

"This judgement is a further reflection of the decision of the majority of the people of the state at the poll and it is a victory for democracy.

"It has further rekindled the hope of the common man which was almost dashed by the uncertainties which pervaded the political atmosphere.

"The good people of the state can now have a sigh of relief from anti democratic tendencies and distractions," the statement added.

It stated that the resounding victory was a testament to the trust and confidence the citizens of the state have in the APC-led administration.

The party congratulated the governor on the victory and expressed optimism of victory even at the Supreme Court should the opposition appeal the judgment of the Appeal Court.

It further called on the party supporters to celebrate with all sense of responsibility and avoid anything that could lead to break down of law and order.

The party also called on PDP and its candidate to put aside all differences and rally behind the governor to move the state forward.

PDP's reaction

Meanwhile, the PDP in the state has rejected the verdict of the Court of Appeal and promised to challenge it at the Supreme Court.

Francis Orogu, Chairman of the PDP in the state, u a statement in Lafia, described the judgement as a temporary setback.

Mr Orogu said that the PDP, after careful consideration and consultation with its legal team, rejected the outcome and decided file an appeal at the Supreme Court.

"While we respect the judiciary and the rule of law, we firmly believe that the decision by the Court of Appeal does not align with the facts presented during the tribunal proceedings.

"Our legal team has identified significant grounds for appeal and we believe we can get justice at the Supreme Court.

"We have confidence in the legal system and are optimistic that justice will prevail at last," Mr Orogu added.

The PDP chairman noted that the declaration by the tribunal was the true reflection of the will of the people of Nasarawa State at the poll on March 18.

He, therefore, urged the party's supporters and members of the public to remain calm and still have confidence in the judiciary.

Mr Orogu appreciated the supporters of the party for their prayers and solidarity throughout the period of the struggle from tribunal to Appeal Court.

(NAN)