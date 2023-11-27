Congo-Kinshasa: Readout of Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines's Travel to Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda

document

Washington, DC — Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Avril Haines travelled to Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on 19-20 November. The DNI was joined by Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee and Special Assistant to the President and NSC Senior Director for African Affairs Judd Devermont.

DNI Haines met with Rwandan President Kagame and Congolese President Tshisekedi to secure commitments from both leaders to de-escalate tensions in eastern DRC. Acknowledging the long history of conflict in this region, Presidents Kagame and Tshisekedi plan to take specific steps to reduce current tensions by addressing the respective security concerns of both countries. The steps are drawn from previous arrangements reached with the support of neighbors under the Luanda and Nairobi processes.

The U.S. government welcomes, and intends to monitor, these DRC and Rwandan steps towards de-escalation, and plans to support diplomatic and intelligence engagements between both countries to foster greater security and prosperity for the Congolese and Rwandan peoples.