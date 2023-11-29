Mauritania: The Islamic Republic of Mauritania's National Day

28 November 2023
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document

On behalf of the United States of America and the American people, I send my best wishes to the government and people of Mauritania as you celebrate 63 years of independence.

Mauritania has shown an active commitment to civilian-led, democratic government and is a strong regional security partner. The United States appreciates the Government of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania's measures to improve governance, address human rights concerns, include refugees, and spur economic development throughout the region. Furthermore, the United States appreciates our strong partnership in the fight against terrorism, which is essential to the security of both the Mauritanian and the American people.

As you celebrate your Independence Day, please know that the United States greatly values our bilateral relationship with Mauritania, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership in the years ahead

