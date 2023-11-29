South Africa: Mineral Resources Committee Chairperson Saddened By the Death of 11 Mine Workers At Impala Platinum Mine

Impala Platinum Mine
29 November 2023
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

Parliament, Tuesday, 28 November 2023 - The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy, Mr Sahlulele Luzipo, is saddened to learn about the death of at least 11 mine workers at the Impala Platinum mine in Rustenburg, North West.

Mr Luzipo has learnt from media reports that the 11 mine workers lost their lives when a shaft elevator accidentally dropped 200 metres down. He extends his heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the deceased mine workers and wished those who sustained injuries a speedy recovery.

Mr Luzipo said that the news of fatalities at the mines always come as a shock owing to the fact that the safety of mine workers ought to be a matter of priority at all times.

He further said that the committee should find time in its busy programme to be briefed by the Mining Health and Safety Council on the nature of health and safety inspections.

"Also, it is unfortunate that the committee is working towards wrapping up its work for the sixth Parliament without the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy having tabled the Mine Health and Safety Amendment Bill to Parliament," he said.

"May their souls rest in eternal peace," added Mr Luzipo.

