South Africa: President Mourns Loss of Life in Impala Platinum Mine Tragedy

29 November 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his sadness at the death of 11 mineworkers at Impala Platinum Mine Shaft 11, in Rustenburg in the North West.

Several other miners were injured on Monday afternoon when they were being hoisted up to surface level when the conveyance they were in, suddenly started descending rapidly.

"The President offers his deep condolences to the families of the deceased mineworkers.

"The President extends his thoughts to the management and staff of Implats and wishes the injured workers, especially those who are in critical care, a full recovery," the Presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

President Ramaphosa has called on all stakeholders to assist the Chief Inspector of Mines in the investigation that will be undertaken in terms of the Mine Health and Safety Act.

According to the Presidency, this process is vital to protecting mineworkers in line with the industry's Zero Harm objectives and enabling operational continuity in mines.

Meanwhile, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe, has assured that his department will investigate the accident. Mantashe visited the mine on Tuesday following the accident.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.