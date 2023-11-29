South Africa: President Mourns Loss of Life in Impala Platinum Mine Tragedy

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his sadness at the death of 11 mineworkers at Impala Platinum Mine Shaft 11, in Rustenburg in the North West.

Several other miners were injured on Monday afternoon when they were being hoisted up to surface level when the conveyance they were in, suddenly started descending rapidly.

"The President offers his deep condolences to the families of the deceased mineworkers.

"The President extends his thoughts to the management and staff of Implats and wishes the injured workers, especially those who are in critical care, a full recovery," the Presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

President Ramaphosa has called on all stakeholders to assist the Chief Inspector of Mines in the investigation that will be undertaken in terms of the Mine Health and Safety Act.

According to the Presidency, this process is vital to protecting mineworkers in line with the industry's Zero Harm objectives and enabling operational continuity in mines.

Meanwhile, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe, has assured that his department will investigate the accident. Mantashe visited the mine on Tuesday following the accident.