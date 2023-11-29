South Africa: Archbishop Extends Condolences to Families of Miners Killed at Implats Mine

29 November 2023
Office of the Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town
press release


To all those touched by the heart-wrenching tragedy at Impala Platinum,

In this moment of profound sorrow and uncertainty, I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends, and communities affected by this devastating incident. The loss of lives in such tragic circumstances is a profound wound on the heart of our nation, and the pain of those left behind is immeasurable.

As we collectively grapple with the aftermath of this tragedy, we hope that the ongoing investigations will be pursued with the utmost urgency and diligence. It is crucial that every effort is made to understand how this tragedy occurred and to ensure that those impacted receive the support they need to navigate through this incredibly difficult time.

In these trying moments, we are reminded that we are our brother's and our sister's keeper. We are called to stand in solidarity with one another, to support and uphold each other, especially in times of hardship and loss. It is a reminder that our destinies are intertwined, and that in supporting others we uplift ourselves.

I want to assure all those affected by this tragedy that you are not alone in your grief. The church offers its unwavering support and prayers. We stand with you, we mourn with you, and we commit to walking alongside you through this valley of shadows.

May the grace and peace that surpasses all understanding be with you all during this time of mourning and reflection. Let us hold fast to each other, find strength in our unity, and trust that through our collective support and prayers, some measure of peace and solace can be found.

With heartfelt prayers,

The Most Revd Dr Thabo Makgoba
Archbishop of Cape Town
ISSUED BY THE OFFICE OF THE ANGLICAN ARCHBISHOP OF CAPE TOWN

