South Africa: Employment and Labour Conveys Condolences to the Families of the 11 Departed Miners in Implats

The Department of Employment and Labour has sent its deep condolences to the families of the 11 miners who tragically lost their lives at the Impala Platinum Mine in Rustenburg in the North West.

On Monday, Implats reported that a serious safety incident involving a winder rope occurred at its 11 Shaft operation at Impala Platinum.

According to the mine, workers were being brought to the surface at the end of their shift when the conveyance system that carries workers up and down an underground shaft 1 000 metres deep began a rapid descent.

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said the department views the occurrence as the most painful.

"Our hearts are heavy for the lives lost and those touched by this tragic incident. The department will ensure relevant support is provided where necessary and needed.

"The Department extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the 11 miners, their families, colleagues, and the mining industry as a whole," the Minister said.

The department also wished the 75 employees who were hurt a speedy recuperation.

Nxesi also urged those responsible for Health and Safety in the mines to conduct quick investigations, to establish whether there was negligence or not. If there was, the Minister emphasised that the law should take its course, within the relevant prescripts.