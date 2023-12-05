Tanzania: Samia Orders Heightened Emergency Relief Efforts

UAE, Dubai: PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa to intensify ongoing emergency relief efforts for the victims of last Sunday's devastating mudslides in Hanang District, Manyara Region.

The death toll from the mudslide has risen to 63 people, with 116 others injured and many still missing.

According to a statement released on Monday by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, President Samia stated that the government is taking serious rescue measures.

Furthermore, Dr Samia instructed the Prime Minister, through the Department of Disaster Management and the regional government, to provide funding for burial costs.

"The government will cover the treatment expenses for all injured individuals, provide permanent shelter for those who have lost their homes, and ensure that all government divisions and institutions involved in disaster management maintain their presence in the affected area and work around the clock to restore normalcy," she said.

Dr Samia also directed Prime Minister Majaliwa to assess the impact of the disaster.

"As the government continues with these efforts, let us keep praying for all the victims of this disaster," she added.

According to the statement, the disaster has severely affected Katesh township and the surrounding villages of Jorodom, Ganana, Dumbeta, Gendabi, Sarijandu, Arukushay and Sebasi.

The initial report indicates that 1,150 households and 5,600 people have been affected. Countless of livestock have also been swept away, and a total of 750 acres of farmland have been destroyed.

Earlier yesterday, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa stated that the government will continue to provide assistance in Hanang District to address the humanitarian needs resulting from the deadly mudslide.

Mr Majaliwa, who arrived in Katesh in the country's north, said that the government will work tirelessly to restore normalcy in the area and it will cover the funeral expenses.

"This is an emergency situation that requires the government's continuous presence," the Prime Minister emphasised.

According to Mr Majaliwa, the most affected areas will be secured to ensure that survivors can recover their personal belongings.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that a team of military officers from the Tanzania Military Academy (TMA) in Monduli has been deployed to the area, along with two military helicopters, to assist in rescue efforts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Mineral experts are also on the ground to investigate and understand the cause of the devastation," he added.

The Premier compared this incident to the one that occurred in Ndanda in the Mtwara Region in the early 1990s.

Also, the government, through the Ministry of Health, has sent orthopaedic surgeons and health experts to address waterborne diseases resulting from the mudslide.

Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) experts are also present in Katesh to restore communication between Arusha, Manyara and Singida regions.

These experts are expected to clear the mud-covered roads in the area.

After experiencing an unprecedented drought, East Africa has been hit by weeks of heavy rain and flooding.

These downpours have displaced over one million people in Somalia and caused hundreds of deaths.

In May, torrential rains led to devastating floods and landslides in Rwanda, resulting in at least 130 fatalities.