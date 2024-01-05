Tanzania: EU Allocates 275m/ - for Landslide, Flood Victims

5 January 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

The European Union has announced a humanitarian aid package of 100,000 Euros (equivalent to 275m/-) to help the people affected by the recent landslides and floods triggered by heavy rains in Mount Hanang and other parts of the country.

According to a press statement availed to the media on Thursday by EU, the funds will be used to support the Tanzania Red Cross Society in delivering emergency relief and recovery assistance to 44,000 households in the most affected regions of Manyara, Dar es Salaam, Kigoma, Kagera, Geita and Unguja.

It said the aid will include provision of food, water, sanitation, hygiene, shelter, health and protection services.

The EU stands in solidarity with the people of Tanzania in this difficult time and remains committed to supporting them in overcoming the humanitarian crisis, reads part of the statement.

