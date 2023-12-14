South Africa: No Conclusion Yet in Probe Into Naval Submarine Deaths

Cape Town — South African Navy spokesperson, Commander Theo Mabina, said an inquiry - originally scheduled to end its investigation into the deaths on the SAS Manthatisi in November 2023 - is yet to reach a conclusion, Eyewitness News reports. The inquiry began after the burial of the mariners in October.

Mabina spoke on the scale of the investigation, saying it was extensive, and said a report would be issued once the convening authority was satisfied with it. Mabina was unable to confirm when the investigation would be complete.

"All the internal processes are still going. So, the board is not done as yet. Only when all the internal processes that are attached to the board are completed, that's when we will speak about it," Mabina said. Naval officers Lieutenant Commander Gillian Hector, Master Warrant Officer William Mathipa and Warrant Officer Mokwapa Mojela died off the coast of Kommetjie after they were swept off the SAS Manthatisi into rough seas on September 20.

The tragedy highlighted the potential consequences of the declining defence force Budget, according to South African Navy Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese, who said at the time: "... this tragedy must be a wake-up call to not only us in the SA Navy and SA National Defence Force [SANDF], but to government as a whole ... The SANDF, and the SA Navy, has for too long suffered with constant reductions in our Budget. Although our Budget is cut every year, our constitutional mandate is not reduced in any way. We are still expected to make miracles with the little money that we have."