West Africa: Sowore Challenges Tinubu to Run in Ecowas Marathon

press release

"We can't have the ECOWAS marathon without the ECOWAS' Chairman running," Mr Sowore said.

A two-time presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has challenged President Bola Tinubu to take part in the upcoming ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon scheduled for Saturday in the Federal Capital Territory.

Mr Sowore made the call on Thursday after picking up his official running kit and bib for Saturday's race.

He commended ECOWAS for the marathon initiative, calling it "the best thing anyone can do" by embracing exercise and the culture of running.

However, while praising ECOWAS for taking a step in the right direction, Mr Sowore couldn't help but notice a glaring absence: President Tinubu, the Chairman of ECOWAS, hadn't yet indicated his participation in either the half marathon or the 5km fun race.

"As of now," Sowore remarked, "there's no sign of his bib or participation."

Leading by example

He emphasised that "we can't have the ECOWAS Marathon in Nigeria without the chairman of the sub-regional body participating."

He urged President Tinubu to join him and thousands of other runners at the starting line, setting an inspiring example for the entire nation.

Mr Sowore, a seasoned marathoner with global experience, including the New York Marathon, believes that leaders must lead by example, and "walking the talk" is the most impactful way to do so.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He argued that if President Tinubu actively encouraged running and participated in the ECOWAS marathon, it would inspire countless Nigerians to follow suit, leading to a healthier nation and potentially reducing healthcare costs for the government.

Robinson Okosun, a PhD holder in Physical and Health Education with a specialisation in Sports Psychology, echoed Sowore's praise for the initiative.

Attributing his own "smart and trim" physique to his love of exercise, Mr Okosun applauded the organisers and sponsors of the marathon.

He further highlighted the potential of the hefty prize money, exceeding $70,000, to lift many Nigerians out of poverty.

Meanwhile, organisers have enjoined all registered and intending participants to come to the Eagles Square to collect their running kits, number bibs, and goodie bags.

Saturday's half-marathon will begin at 7:00 a.m. in front of the ECOWAS Secretariat, while the 5 km fun race will start at Bannex Plaza at 7.30 a.m. with both races climaxing at Eagles Square.