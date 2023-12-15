Liberia: My Malicious Detractors Have Succeeded

--Minister Tweah cries out over US Sanction

Liberia Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah, Jr., says his malicious detractors and propagandists have finally succeeded against him due to the United States sanctions imposed on him and his family.

The sanctioned Liberian official addressed a press conference Thursday, 14 December 2023 at the Ministry of Gender Conference Room in Monrovia.

Minister Tweag said on 11 November 2023, his wife showed him a text from Sister Oretha Pannoh in the U.S., describing what would eventually be a visa restriction imposed by the U.S. State Department.

"The propagandists and malicious detractors who had sustained against me when I became Minister of Finance in 2018, a prolonged campaign of lies, misinformation, propaganda, and disinformation have finally succeeded," said Minister Tweah.

He argued that this was his initial reaction, noting that he could only feel sorrow for his wife and children.

"I have invited you here today to respond to the U.S. Department of State's imposition of visa restriction on me, Senate Pro-Tempore Senator Albert Tugbe Chie, Senator Emmanuel Nuquay," he said.

He explained that the United States Government in its sanction imposed on three of Liberia's Public Officers said that under Section 7031(c) [of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2023] the United States is publicly designating Tweah, Chie, and Nuquay, for their involvement in significant corruption.

He said the U.S. has accused them of abusing their public positions through soliciting, accepting, and offering bribes to manipulate legislative processes and public funding, including legislative reporting and mining sector activity.

The US continues, as part of this action, their immediate family members are also designated, including their spouses Delecia Berry Tweah, Abigail Chie, Ruthtoria Brown Nuquay, and Tweah and Nuquay's minor children.

In response, Minister Tweah disclosed that in a mere 75-word paragraph, the three individuals and their families were summarily accused and allegedly rendered guilty without any due process of law.

He lamented that their respective lifetime reputation was summarily impaired by dint of alleged misinformation and false allegations given to a powerful country.

Mr. Tweah further indicated that the above verdict against them and their respective families is unbelievably unjust, unfair, and a fundamental violation of their rights.

"As a Minister of Finance and Development Planning, I have never abused of ... position through 'soliciting, accepting and offering bribes to manipulate legislative processes and public funding, including legislative reporting and mining sector activities," Tweah contended.

"I have never done so whether in dealings with the National Legislature or in dealings with any other branches or institutions of the Government of Liberia or with private sector actors," Minister Tweah disclosed.